Mesa County to lay off 4 amid budget cuts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Mesa County is closing two motor vehicle offices and laying off four employees amid efforts to reduce the county budget.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2fFiwO1 ) that Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner moved Wednesday to cut her budget by 5 percent for a total savings of $165,000.

As a result, the motor vehicle office in Fruita closed Wednesday and the Clifton office is set to close Nov. 31. All motor-vehicle services will be handled out of the main Grand Junction office in the future.

The cuts to the clerk’s budget are in order to free up funds for the Mesa County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices. The sheriff’s office is seeking $3.4 million and the DA $1.3 million, but both said they can negotiate in the 2017 budget.

