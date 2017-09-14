Mental health questions delay death penalty trial for Arapahoe County man accused of killing son

CENTENNIAL | The murder trial of a man facing the death penalty after police say he killed his 6-year-old son and raped his ex-girlfriend has been pushed back amid questions about the man’s mental health.

Brandon Johnson writes a note to the public defenders on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Brandon Johnson clears his tracheotomy on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Public defender Stephen McCrohan speaks to Judge Carlos Samour Jr. as defendant, Brandon Johnson sits by on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Brandon Johnson, center, sits with public defenders Stephen McCrohan, left, and Joseph Archambault during a hearing on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Johnson is accused of killing his son, 6-year-old Riley Johnson. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Prosecuters announce that they plan on seeking the death penalty. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler addresses the media after a hearing on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, left, talks with deputy district attorney, John Kellner, on Friday Dec. 02, 2016 at Arapahoe County Courthouse. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

Brandon Jamaal Johnson, 27, was set to go on trial Oct. 10 on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from the February 2016 slaying of his son, Riley, in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

But in court Thursday Arapahoe County Chief District court Judge Carlos Samour Jr. said that trial date has been vacated. Samour said he will wait to schedule a new trial date until after he rules on whether Johnson must undergo a mental health exam prosecutors are pushing for.

“We just kind of have to wait and see what happens,” he said.

Samour gave the two sides until later this month to file motions regarding the mental health exam.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has not claimed he was insane at the time of the killing. But prosecutors said in a motion earlier this month that several witnesses the defense plans to call during the penalty phase of the trial will likely testify about Johnson’s mental health. Because of that, prosecutors say Johnson must undergo a mental health exam.

Lawyers for Johnson have objected to the exam.

Johnson appeared in court wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and sat quietly at the defense table during Thursday’s brief hearing.

Arapahoe County sheriff’s office investigators testified last year that Johnson’s former girlfriend said she and Johnson had broken up a few weeks before the crime, but still lived together while Johnson tried to figure out a place to live with Riley. Riley was Johnson’s son from a previous relationship and he and the woman had a 2-year-old son together. She slept in one room with her and Johnson’s 2-year-old son, while the defendant and Riley slept in another room, according to testimony. Johnson’s ex-girlfriend told investigators that, on the night of the crime, Johnson came home in the early morning hours from his job as a bouncer and woke her up.

Johnson, who was armed with a knife, ordered the woman to the couch and raped her at knife point, threatening to kill “everyone in the house” if she screamed.

The woman said, after Johnson raped her, he walked into the room he shared with Riley. She grabbed Johnson’s Hello Kitty cell phone and tried to call 911 but she didn’t know the passcode to unlock the phone.

The woman said she then went into her bedroom where her 2-year-old son was sleeping and she heard Riley scream loudly.

Johnson then came into her room and told her, “All I wanted was a family,” before walking back into the room he shared with Riley.

The woman then fled to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911.

Investigators said Johnson then tried to kill himself by slashing his own neck but survived his injuries.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, announced last year he was seeking the death penalty against Johnson.

Lawyers for Johnson said in court last year they don’t dispute that he killed his son, but say he acted impulsively and not with deliberation. They also said they offered to plead guilty to the charges and accept a sentence of life in prison without parole if prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors declined the offer.

The Johnson trial marks the first time Brauchler — who is running for the Republican nomination for governor — has sought capital punishment since seeking the death penalty for James Holmes, the man who killed 12 and wounded dozens more during a 2012 attack at an Aurora movie theater. In that case, a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on whether the gunman should be sentenced to death. He was sentenced instead to life without parole.

Just three people have been sentenced to death in recent years and all three were prosecuted in Arapahoe County. Robert Ray and Sir Mario Owens were sentenced to death for the 2005 Aurora slayings of a murder witness and his fiancee, among other crimes. Nathan Dunlap was sentenced to death for killing four in an Aurora Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in 1993. Gov John Hickenlooper granted Dunlap an indefinite stay of execution in 2013 but the next governor could lift that and order prison officials to go forward with his execution.