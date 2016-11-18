Men’s World Cup ski races in Beaver Creek canceled

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. | The men’s World Cup downhill, super-G and giant slalom races at Beaver Creek in two weeks have been canceled because of unseasonably warm weather.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) made the decision Thursday on a day when the resort was receiving snow. It’s the first time since 2001 that the entire program at Beaver Creek has been scratched, according to the U.S. Ski Team.

No makeup dates for the races have been announced.

On Wednesday, FIS said a lack of snow forced the cancellation of the men’s World Cup speed races Nov. 26-27 in Lake Louise, Alberta.

It wasn’t all bad news for ski racing in North America: FIS confirmed Thursday that the women’s World Cup giant slalom and slalom races are a go for Thanksgiving weekend in Killington, Vermont.