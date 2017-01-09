Men’s champ Rippon, Olympian Edmunds withdraw from nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Adam Rippon was warming up for practice late last week, preparing to defend his U.S. figure skating title, when a seemingly innocuous movement was met with a loud crunch.
He knew immediately that he had broken his left foot.
That happy ending might only happen if the U.S. has two men whose combined placement at worlds is 13th or better, because that would give its contingent three spots in South Korea. If only two skaters qualify, there is a good chance Rippon could be left off the team if he is not at his best in the 2018 nationals, which basically serve as the Olympic trials.
“The way I see it, I have 12 months before next year’s national championships in San Jose, and then the Olympic Games,” Rippon said, “and 12 months is more than enough.”