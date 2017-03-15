Menacing moose moved from Breckenridge after skier is charged

FRISCO | Wildlife officials have relocated three moose from Breckenridge Ski Resort after reports that the animals were threatening skiers.

The Summit Daily reports (https://goo.gl/xfKlUn ) the move came after a video circulated over the weekend showing a moose catching several skiers and snowboarders by surprise as it galloped headlong down a run at the resort Friday.

Parks and Wildlife officials say it’s unclear if that moose was one of the three removed Sunday because that encounter occurred in a different part of the ski area.

Breckenridge police received a call Sunday morning from a group of Nordic skiers who said they were being menaced by a moose that had charged them several times. Soon after wildlife officers arrived, two more moose had joined the original bull.

All three moose were tranquilized and relocated to Grand County.