Menacing moose moved from Breckenridge after skier is charged

Parks and Wildlife officials say it's unclear if that moose was one of the three removed Sunday because that encounter occurred in a different part of the ski area

FRISCO | Wildlife officials have relocated three moose from Breckenridge Ski Resort after reports that the animals were threatening skiers.

The Summit Daily reports (https://goo.gl/xfKlUn ) the move came after a video circulated over the weekend showing a moose catching several skiers and snowboarders by surprise as it galloped headlong down a run at the resort Friday.

Parks and Wildlife officials say it’s unclear if that moose was one of the three removed Sunday because that encounter occurred in a different part of the ski area.

Breckenridge police received a call Sunday morning from a group of Nordic skiers who said they were being menaced by a moose that had charged them several times. Soon after wildlife officers arrived, two more moose had joined the original bull.

All three moose were tranquilized and relocated to Grand County.

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.