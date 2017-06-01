Aurora lawmaker’s bill increasing fines on texting drivers signed into law

A bill sponsored by an Aurora lawmaker in the Colorado Legislature to increase penalties on texting drivers is now law.

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the bill, which was sponsored by Aurora Rep. Jovan Melton in the state House. The bill increases fines on drivers caught texting, increasing the penalty to a $300 fine and a four-point ticket for each offense. Previously, drivers caught on a first offense faced a $50 fine and a one-point ticket, with the fine increasing to $100 for each subsequent offense.

“Distracted drivers are one of the most common dangers Coloradans face in their daily lives,” Rep. Melton said. “Unfortunately, ‘Don’t Text and Drive’ is just a slogan unless we give it some teeth. This bill does exactly that.”