Medvedeva leads figure skating worlds after short program

HELSINKI | Evgenia Medvedeva closed in on a second world figure skating title Wednesday by taking the lead in the short program.

The 17-year-old Russian skated flawlessly and scored 79.01 points, a result only bettered by Medvedeva at December’s Grand Prix finals.

Medvedeva, who is unbeaten since November 2015, can become the first woman to win back-to-back world titles since 2001 if she holds on to her lead in Friday’s free skate.

Kaetlyn Osmond, of Canada, skates her short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) Evgenia Medvedeva, of Russia, skates her short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

“I’ll try to show everything I can do in the free skate,” Medvedeva said.

Canadians trailed Medvedeva, with Kaetlyn Osmond second with 75.98 points and Gabrielle Daleman in third with 72.19.

Osmond, in her first world championships since 2014, put her success down to a more focused approach.

“I was just loving every minute of it and completely in the moment,” Osmond said. “I know how to deal a little bit more with the excitement, and hopefully I can just stay that way for the long (program).”

Osmond will skate last on Friday, a position which can put some skaters under pressure. But the Canadian said it “has always been my favorite spot to compete.”

Daleman is following up on her first major championship medal. She won silver at the Four Continents Championship.

“I almost never really truly believed in myself that much, and then over the last two seasons it just kept coming together,” Daleman said.

Last year’s bronze medalist, Anna Pogorilaya, had to settle for 71.52 points and fourth place. U.S. national champion Karen Chen led the American team in fifth, with veteran Ashley Wagner seventh and Mariah Bell 13th.

Six-time world championship medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy struggled in eighth after making a crucial error on a flying camel spin.

Competing at her first world championship since a ban for lying to anti-doping officials, Kostner admitted it was hard to recover her previous form.

“I’m very aware that I cannot just stay out and then think that everything will fall into your lap,” the Italian said.

Also Wednesday, European pairs champions Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were in doubt for the world championships after Tarasova was injured.

Their coach, Nina Mozer, told Russian media that the blade of Morozov’s skate had sliced into Tarasova’s knee, leaving her needing stitches. The pair remained officially registered for Wednesday’s short program.