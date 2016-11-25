Maximum sentence in Colorado human trafficking, pimping case

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREELEY, Colo. | A judge has sentenced a Greeley man convicted of human trafficking and pimping several underage girls to 248 years to life in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Paul Burman was convicted in August on 32 counts, all but one of them felonies. The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2fW0cQC ) Burman was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum possible sentence.

Burman had pleaded with Judge Julie Hoskins to give him hope, saying he didn’t want to die in prison.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says Burman prostituted adults as well as teenagers as young as 15.

Witnesses testified Burman used threats and violence to force his victims into prostitution.

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com