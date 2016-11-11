Manitou Springs church considers closing due to nearby trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A 113-year-old church in Manitou Springs is considering closing in part because of parking problems caused by a nearby hiking trail.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2fiNjzt ) that leaders of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs told parishioners on Thursday that they want to close and sell Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

According to a letter from the Rev. Ronald Raab, the 2,000 or so people who trek to the Manitou Incline on Sundays have decreased parking around the church, leading to dwindling attendance at Sunday Mass. For the past two fiscal years, tithing and other income has not been enough to meet basic operating expenses.

Manitou Springs officials say they have been working with the church to address parking issues.

