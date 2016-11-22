Manitou Incline formally reopening after repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | The Manitou Incline, a popular — and steep — hiking route near Manitou Springs, is formally reopening Friday after three months’ repair work.

The city of Colorado Springs says that work included repairs of retaining walls, construction of new drainage structures and stabilizing ties and slopes.

The mile-long ascent rises 2,000 vertical feet along an old rail corridor. The average grade is 43 percent; at its steepest, it’s 68 percent.

