Manhunt in northern Colorado for man who fled arrest attempt

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Authorities are searching an area around a northern Colorado reservoir for a man suspected of shooting and wounding a taxi driver while fleeing police.

Police identified the man they are looking for as 38-year-old Adam Keith Fulford, of Loveland.

They tell the Coloradoan (http://noconow.co/2ojeiR8 ) that Fulford fled Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were trying to arrest him about 6:50 p.m. Thursday on outstanding warrants.

Police say they followed a taxi seen leaving the area and saw the driver exit while it was moving. They say the male taxi driver had been shot once in a limb and was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Deputies stopped the taxi with spike strips, but Fulford fled on foot near Horsetooth Reservoir west of Fort Collins.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com