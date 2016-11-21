Man who wounded Northglenn cop sentenced to 32 years

BRIGHTON, Colo. | A man who was involved in a firefight with a Northglenn police officer last year has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

The sentence, handed down Friday in Brighton, was the longest allowed under a plea agreement prosecutors reached with 24-year-old Adrian Moya.

He shot the officer in the abdomen and chest during a traffic stop Dec. 19. The officer, who was saved by his ballistic vest, returned fire and wounded Moya in the right and left upper shoulders, the chin and in both legs.

Moya was a passenger in the car and was wanted on an arrest warrant for felony menacing and forgery.