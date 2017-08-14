Man struck, killed by lightning while mountain biking

DURANGO, Colo. | Officials say a 24-year-old man is dead after being struck by lightning while he was mountain biking in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2w3nBIv ) the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased man as John Daniel Huisjen of Durango.

According to a news release, Huisjen was mountain biking with his girlfriend during a lightning storm at a trail near the Lizard Head Wilderness, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Telluride. Officials say he was struck by lightning before he could make it to shelter.

A nearby off-duty Telluride emergency medical technician says he found Huisjen “unresponsive, pulseless and breathless.” His girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com