Man stabbed to death in Aurora

AURORA | One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon in northeast Aurora.

Police said they responded to the 1600 block of Eagle Street at about 12:20 p.m. on a report of a fight between two men.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been stabbed. The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said officers quickly located a suspect in the area and took him into custody. The man’s name has not been released.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit took over the investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113.