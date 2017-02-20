Man spends 5 nights lost in Great Sand Dunes National Park

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALAMOSA, Colo. | A man was rescued after spending five nights lost in southern Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, contending with deep snow, high winds and temperatures that dropped into the teens.

The Alamosa Valley Courier reports (https://goo.gl/Rsxla5 ) Bryan Skilinski was found about a mile and a half south of the park’s visitor center Thursday evening. He was in relatively good health, despite not have adequate winter clothing.

Skilinski, of New York state, became disoriented during his first day in the park Feb. 11. A search was launched Thursday morning after his vehicle was found in a parking lot.

Acting Park Superintendent Scott Stonum says, “We could not have asked for a better outcome.”

Skilinski’s age and hometown were not released.

