Man who shoved wife off cliff loses appeal for a new trial

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A court has upheld the conviction of a Colorado man who pushed his wife to her death from a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/vwrSng the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Harold Henthorn’s conviction Wednesday, saying the judge in the case properly allowed evidence that included the similar circumstances surrounding the death of Henthorn’s first wife.

Henthorn’s second wife, Toni Henthorn, plummeted 130 feet in a remote area of the park on the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary in September 2012. Prosecutors say he wanted to collect $4.7 million in life insurance policies.

Henthorn was sentenced in December 2015 to life in prison.

Authorities continue to investigate the 1995 death of Henthorn’s first wife, who was crushed when a car slipped off a jack while they were changing a flat.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com