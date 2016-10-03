Man shot, killed at Wheat Ridge apartment

DENVER | Authorities say a man has died after breaking into an apartment in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge to find his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the intruder, who has not yet been identified, exchanged gunfire with the man who lived in the apartment on Saturday night. He was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No one else was injured.

Wheat Ridge police Cmdr. Mark Cooney says the intruder’s ex-girlfriend didn’t live at the apartment but had been there visiting her current boyfriend.

Police say she had ended a relationship with the victim several months ago.

The incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made, and Cooney says no charges are anticipated.

