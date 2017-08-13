Man shot at boat dock at Cherry Creek State Park Sunday; suspect at large

AURORA | Arapahoe County Sheriff officials are asking the public for information about a shooting at Cherry Creek State Park Sunday evening that left a man wounded.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near the west boat ramp inside the park, and that deputies were called to assist park rangers after the shooting.

One adult victim was rushed to a nearby undisclosed hospital, officials said. The gunman left the area after the shooting.

Investigators said information about what led to the shooting was unavailable Sunday night, and that they would not release information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at 303-795-4711.