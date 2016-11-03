Man sentenced for trafficking minors across Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A man found guilty of human trafficking and prostitution charges in cases across Colorado has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2fgFysi ) that Brian Williams was sentenced this week after being convicted of several charges, including pimping of a child and pimping of an adult.

Court documents say the 33-year-old coerced a 15-year-old girl and several women into prostitution and arranged for them to have sex with men at hotels across Colorado. The meet-ups took place in Fort Collins, Greeley, Denver and Colorado Springs.

Court records show prosecutors dropped an assault charge against Williams related to a stabbing at a Fort Collins hotel in January 2015.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com