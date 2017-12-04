Man sentenced to life in prison for Aurora slaying

A man who opened fire on a car outside an Aurora bar last year, killing the driver, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Raymundo Ugalde, mug shot courtesy Arapahoe County prosecutors.

Raymundo Ugalde, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder last month for the May 2016 slaying of Melvin Castellano-Savillon, 32, according to a statement from Arapahoe County prosecutors.

Prosecutors said in the statement that Ugalde’s family members were trying to buy marijuana from Castellano-Savillon outside the La Cabana nightclub when Ugalde tried to rob him. Castellano-Savillon tried to drive away but Ugalde shot at the vehicle, killing him.

“This was a callous, cold-blooded crime made worse by the defendant forcing his family to cover

Deputy District Attorney Megan Moriarty said in the statement.