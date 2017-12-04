Man sentenced to life in prison for Aurora slaying

A man who opened fire on a car outside an Aurora bar last year, killing the driver, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Ugalde-Raymundo

Raymundo Ugalde, mug shot courtesy Arapahoe County prosecutors.

Raymundo Ugalde, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder last month for the May 2016 slaying of Melvin Castellano-Savillon, 32, according to a statement from Arapahoe County prosecutors.

Prosecutors said in the statement that Ugalde’s family members were trying to buy marijuana from Castellano-Savillon outside the La Cabana nightclub when Ugalde tried to rob him. Castellano-Savillon tried to drive away but Ugalde shot at the vehicle, killing him.

“This was a callous, cold-blooded crime made worse by the defendant forcing his family to cover

Deputy District Attorney Megan Moriarty said in the statement.

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.