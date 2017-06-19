Man sentenced to 72 years for grandpa’s fatal beating

AURORA | A man convicted of beating his 84-year-old grandfather to death was sentenced to 72 years in prison last week.

Jason Vanbommel

Jason Vanbommel, 34, was sentenced Froday after a jury in April convicted him of manslaughter for the December 2015 beating of his grandfather, Frans Vanbommel. Frans Vanbommel died a few weeks after the beating.

Prosecutors said Jason Vanbommel attacked his grandfather inside his Aurora home after his grandfather told him to stop yelling at his grandmother over what she was cooking for dinner.

“This horrific crime … all because your grandfather told you not to yell at your grandmother,” Arapahoe County Judge Philip Douglass told Vanbommel at last week’s sentencing, according to a statement from prosecutors. “There is not room in a civilized society for those who would think this is acceptable.”