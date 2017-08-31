Man sentenced to 48 years to life for raping Aurora woman

AURORA | A judge sentenced a man to 48 years to life in prison on Thursday for raping an Aurora woman at gunpoint and filming the attack on a cell phone.

A jury in July convicted Desmond Alvis Martin, 31, of Colorado Springs, of sexual assault.

Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that Martin also attacked women in Colorado Springs and police tracked him in part because of the similarities between the crimes.

In the January 2016 attack in Aurora, prosecutors said Martin donned a masked and attacked a woman at gunpoint.

Arapahoe District Court Judge Phillip Douglass handed down the maximum sentence for Martin.

Prosecutors said Douglass said in court he wanted “to create a deterrence for men who assault escorts or those who work in the commercial sex industry — they need to know they will be penalized.”