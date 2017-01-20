Man sentenced to 48 years for Aurora tot’s beating death

AURORA | A man who told police he fatally struck his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter because she soiled herself in 2015 has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Shane Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum of 48 years, said Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Campbell, officers arrived at an apartment at 100 Dayton Street July 19, 2015, to assist rescue personnel who were treating an unresponsive 3-year-old girl, Angel T. Bailey.

A police officer said he overheard Campbell, who was in the apartment, say he had never hit the child that hard before.

Later, in a police car headed to police headquarters, Campbell told the officer he was mad at the child for soiling herself and he hit her.

During an interview later with detectives Campbell told police after he struck the girl she immediately had a seizure.