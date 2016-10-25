Man recovering from minor injuries after bear attack

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRISCO, Colo. | A man is recovering from minor injuries after he was attacked by a black bear in South Park.

The Summit Daily reports (https://goo.gl/QZcpLW ) the man, whose name has not been released, was scouting for an upcoming hunting trip and walking along a stream when he encountered the bear Friday evening. The bear knocked the man down before running away.

Mark Leslie with Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it appears to have been a chance encounter, and the bear was likely startled.

The man suffered minor injuries to his hands, legs and abdomen.

Wildlife officials plan to catch and euthanize the bear.

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/