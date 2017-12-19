Man pleads guilty to vandalizing northern Colorado mosque

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A former Army medic has acknowledged breaking windows and throwing a Bible into a Colorado mosque.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 36-year-old Joseph Giaquinto pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of bias-motivated crime, or a hate crime. A plea deal stipulates that he be sentenced to three years of wellness court.

People referred to wellness court receive therapy and psychiatric treatment while under supervised probation rather than serving time in prison.

Police say Giaquinto threw two large rocks through windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins, as well as a New Testament Bible, on March 26. The Bible was found among the shattered glass in the mosque’s prayer room.