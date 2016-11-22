Man overheard confessing to DUI gets more than a year in jail

ASPEN, Colo. | A Glenwood Springs man who was overheard by an Aspen police detective laughing about being drunk at the time of a car accident he had pleaded not guilty to has been sentenced to more than a year in jail.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ghS7nx ) that 21-year-old Colin Buchanan was sentenced Monday to nearly 400 days in jail after previously changing his plea to guilty in connection to a head-on collision near Emma. Buchanan pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and misdemeanor DUI.

Buchanan’s attorneys had been working to have the legal proceedings dismissed but a detective who was going to testify at trial overheard Buchanan telling a pot-shop employee that he was drunk at the time of the crash.

