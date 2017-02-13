Man from Mexico dies on advanced run at Breckenridge

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. | Breckenridge Ski Resort says a 26-year-old man from Mexico died on an advanced run there on Friday.

The Summit Daily News (http://bit.ly/2kCpToO ) reports that ski patrol responded to try to help the man but he was pronounced dead.

His name and other details about what happened haven’t been released.

The resort’s vice president, John Buhler, issued a statement saying Breckenridge and parent company Vail Resorts extended their deepest sympathy and support to the man’s family and friends.

It’s the fourth ski-related death in the state this year and the third at Breckenridge.

Nine people died while skiing or snowboarding in the state last season.

