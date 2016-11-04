Man who killed State Patrol cadet to be sentenced

DENVER | A man who hit and killed a Colorado State Patrol cadet and injured a trooper while fleeing a traffic stop is set to be sentenced Friday.

KUSA-TV reports (http://on9news.tv/2e998lT ) that 28-year-old Christopher Gebers is facing a life sentence after being convicted by a Boulder County jury of first0-degree murder in the death of cadet Taylor Thyfault (TEE’-foe).

Thyfault and was killed and Trooper Clinton Rushing was injured May 23. Prosecutors say Gebers was under the influence of methamphetamine and fleeing a traffic stop when he came upon an unrelated traffic crash west of Longmont and struck the two men. He blamed a mechanical malfunction on his car for the crash.

