Man killed in kayaking accident in northwest Colorado ID’d

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRAIG, Colo. | Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a kayaking accident at Dinosaur National Monument in northwestern Colorado.

The Craig Daily Press reports https://goo.gl/38jCPD 66-year-old Michael Brinks drowned after hitting a rock in the TePee Rapid of the Yampa River on Saturday.

The Craig man’s partner paddled 24 miles (39 kilometers) downriver from the rapid to Hells Canyon Ranch and alerted authorities. A helicopter search crew found Brinks’ body about 3 miles (5 kilometers) downriver from the rapid.

The death marked the second river fatality at Dinosaur this year.

Information from: Craig Daily Press, http://www.craigdailypress.com