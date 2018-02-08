Man who killed, dismembered Aurora homeless man sentenced to life

AURORA | A man who shot and dismembered a homeless man in 2016 near an Interstate 225 underpass in Aurora has been sentenced to life in prison.

Richard Alan Darling, mug shot courtesy Aurora police.

Richard Allen Darling, 37, was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder for the October 2016 slaying of Rey Pesina.

Arapahoe County prosecutors said Darling shot Pesina and then chopped up his body near a homeless encampment under I-225 near East Sixth Avenue.

“What has struck me most is …. the complete and utter lack of any semblance of remorse” from Darling, Senior Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins told court during sentencing, according to a statement from prosecutors. “This defendant responds with threats of violence to any perceived transgression against him. He has demonstrated he is capable of carrying through with his threats. He should never be released into society.”

The first-degree murder conviction carried a mandatory life sentence, and a judge handed that down Thursday.