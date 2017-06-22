Man injured in Colorado bus crash has died

DENVER | A 61-year-old bus passenger who was injured in a three-vehicle crash just west of Denver has died of his injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol tells KUSA-TV (on9news.tv/2rGlBQR) that Gregory Klein died of injuries suffered in the crash on Monday. The bus was part of the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center in Lakewood.

The patrol says there were 13 people on the bus and 10 were injured. Three passengers suffered broken bones, including one who suffered multiple fractures.

Troopers say a northbound car veered into the southbound lane and hit the bus, causing it to roll on its side. The driver of that car was initially cited for careless driving causing injury. Another car hit the side of the bus.

