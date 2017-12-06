Man held in terror plot to kill British prime minister

LONDON | A man has been ordered held Wednesday after being accused in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, has been remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

British Prime Minister Theresa May turns to listen to a translator during her meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool) Police officers keep guard at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Two men will appear in a London court to face terror charges Wednesday after reportedly plotting to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May. The plan, revealed to the British Cabinet on Tuesday, allegedly involved planting a bomb outside the entrance to Downing Street gates before attackers would stab the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Police officers wait to enter 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Two men will appear in a London court to face terror charges Wednesday after reportedly plotting to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May. The plan, revealed to the British Cabinet on Tuesday, allegedly involved planting a bomb outside the entrance to Downing Street gates before attackers would stab the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) An armed police officer keeps guard at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Two men will appear in a London court to face terror charges Wednesday after reportedly plotting to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May. The plan, revealed to the British Cabinet on Tuesday, allegedly involved planting a bomb outside the entrance to Downing Street gates before attackers would stab the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, left, and Mohammed Aqib Imran in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Wednesday Dec. 6, 2017. Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman has been ordered held in court on charges plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May. The plan, revealed to the British Cabinet, allegedly involved planting a bomb outside the entrance to Downing Street gates before attackers would stab the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

The plan allegedly involved planting a bomb near the entrance of Downing Street and then continuing the attack with a knife and suicide vest in a bid to kill the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos.

He is charged with preparing acts of terrorism and appeared alongside another man, Mohammed Aqib Imran, who is accused of trying to join the Islamic State group but wasn’t charged in connection with the assassination plot.

Rahman is also accused of assisting Imran in terror planning.

The pair was arrested in London and Birmingham on Nov. 28 by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Britain’s media had reported earlier that two men were involved in the plot to kill May.