Man guilty of murder in Longmont-area crash that killed CSP cadet

LONGMONT | A man who hit and killed a Colorado State Patrol cadet and injured a trooper while fleeing a traffic stop near Longmont has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

A jury in Boulder also convicted 28-year-old Christopher Gebers of a dozen other crimes Wednesday in the crash last spring that killed cadet Taylor Thyfault and seriously injured Trooper Clinton Rushing.

Prosecutors say Gebers was under the influence of methamphetamine and fleeing a traffic stop when he came upon an unrelated traffic crash west of Longmont and struck the two men. He blamed a mechanical malfunction on his car for the crash.

The verdict came a day after jurors began deliberations.