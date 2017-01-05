Man gets three years for Aurora road rage crash that paralyzed 16-year-old girl

AURORA | A 61-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for a bizarre road rage crash that left a 16-year-old girl paralyzed.

Kenneth Duane Schlager was convicted in November of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment for throwing a rake at a Jeep he said was speeding down his northwest Aurora street in November 2015.

Prosecutors said Schlager was raking leaves in the front yard of his home near East 21st Avenue and Fulton Street when the Jeep drove past and he hurled the rake at it, causing the 20-year-old driver to lose control. The vehicle then slammed into a parked car and rolled over, leaving a passenger, 16-year-old Alexandra Galvan, paralyzed.

Prosecutors said witnesses said Schlager swung his rake “like a baseball bat,” letting it go before it struck and shattered the windshield.

The speed limit on the street was 25 MPH, prosecutors said, and police said the Jeep was going 36 MPH before the accident.