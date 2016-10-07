Man gets prison for bank robberies in New Mexico, Colorado

LAS CRUCES, N.M. | A man who pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Colorado and New Mexico has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old John Allen Pierceall of Denver received a 77-month prison term Thursday.

Pierceall was accused of robbing the Vectra Bank Colorado in Denver twice in a three-month span in 2014 and a US Bank branch in Las Cruces in August 2015.

Authorities say Pierceall was arrested the same day as the New Mexico robbery.

Pierceall allegedly robbed all three banks by giving a teller a note stating he was armed and would shoot if his demand for cash wasn’t met.

He pleaded guilty last December to three counts of bank robbery and waived his right to have the Denver crimes prosecuted in Colorado.