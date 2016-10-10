Man gets life in prison after third conviction for 1 murder

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | A Routt County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman in 2000 after being convicted three times.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2dG5Lju ) that Thomas Lee Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of Lori Lyn Bases. Johnson slashed and stabbed 20 times by Johnson in her apartment in May 2000.

This is the third time Johnson has been convicted and sentenced in Bases’ death. His first two convictions were overturned on appeal.

Johnson did not speak at his sentencing.

