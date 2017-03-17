Man gets 7 years for Aurora DUI hit-and-run death

AURORA | A drunk driver who killed a pedestrian and fled the scene last fall in Aurora was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

Capetillo Vega, 43, struck 29-year-old Madeline Robinson Sept. 4, 2016, while she was crossing the street at East Montview Boulevard and Dayton Street, Adams County prosecutors said in a statement.

Vega, who had just left a bar before hitting Robinson, drove off but was later arrested.

Prosecutors said he told Aurora police that he had been drinking for about six hours that day and was “pretty drunk.” His blood alcohol content was 0.191, according to prosecutors.

Vega pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-DUI in Jan. 13 and a judge sentenced Vega, who had one prior DUI conviction in Texas in 1988, to prison Friday.

“No matter what sentence the court imposes, Mr. Vega will one day have the chance to positively impact those around him simply by his presence,” Deputy District Attorney Todd Bluth said at the sentencing hearing, according to a statement from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. “Ms. Robinson will never get that opportunity, and that is a direct result of the defendant’s decision to drink and drive.”