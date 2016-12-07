Man gets 48 years for fatal shooting outside Pueblo bar

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUEBLO, Colo. | A man who pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting outside a downtown Pueblo bar has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (https://goo.gl/GO7Mqp ) 26-year-old Timothy Trujillo was sentenced Tuesday for the Feb. 28 death of 26-year-old Devin Clark. Trujillo struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder.

Two bouncers at the Iron Horse bar were seriously injured in the shooting.

Trujillo, who police say is a gang member, was already in jail for other offenses when his arrest warrant was served.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com