Man gets 40 years for abuse that led to toddler’s death

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for abuse that led to his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

The Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/dCPAbn ) 20-year-old Raul Alvarado Jr. was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in the Jan. 17, 2015, death of Luis Daniel Juarez Molina.

Prosecutors say Alvarado confessed to a fellow inmate at the El Paso County jail that he punched the toddler with brass knuckles after the boy interrupted a video game.

Luis’ mother, Mayra Juarez-Martinez, was sentenced in February to three years in prison for failing to intervene in the repeated abuse.

