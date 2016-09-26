Man gets 30 years for 2006 Aurora slaying

AURORA | A man who killed an Aurora convenience store clerk in 2006 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday after the Colorado Supreme Court tossed his life sentence earlier this year.

Jonathan Andrew Doubleday, 33, was convicted in 2008 of felony murder and second-degree murder for killing Jutte Gallegos Burton at the 7-Eleven at East Sixth Avenue and Havana Street.

A judge later sentenced Doubleday on the felony murder charge to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in a legally complicated ruling earlier this year, the Colorado Supreme Court tossed Doubleday’s felony murder conviction and ordered the court to re-sentence him on the second-degree murder charge.

Doubleday, who has been in jail since his arrest in 2006, will receive credit for time served, said Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

If Doubleday is granted parole on the second-degree murder charge, he will then start serving a five-year sentence for a contraband conviction he received while incarcerated in 2015.

Defendants can be convicted of felony murder if a person is killed during the commission of certain felonies. In Doubleday’s case, prosecutors filed the felony murder charge based on the fact that Doubleday was committing a robbery at the time of Burton’s slaying.

But Doubleday argued at his trial that he committed the robbery under duress and only because a gang member he owed money to threatened to kill his wife and child and forced him to rob the store.

The jury acquitted Doubleday of the robbery charges but found him guilty of felony murder and second-degree murder.

The court ruled that, because the jury had acquitted Doubleday of attempted robbery, they could not convict him of felony murder.

At Doubleday’s sentencing in 2008, the judge opted not to hand down a sentence on the second-degree murder charge and sentenced Doubleday to the life in prison term mandated by the felony murder conviction.

At Doubleday’s previous sentencing, prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to the maximum on that count.

At Doubleday’s first sentencing, Burton’s daughter, Patricia Gallegos, addressed the court, after Doubleday told the court he was sorry and several of his relatives had asked the judge for leniency.

Gallegos didn’t appear moved by Doubleday’s comments or by the testimony of his family that he was a compassionate and loving person.

“Where was your compassion when you shot my mother and left her there to die?” she said.

Doubleday is serving his sentence at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.