Man found dead in east Aurora ditch

AURORA | Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in an east Aurora ditch Wednesday afternoon.

Police said passerby contacted emergency crews about 12:40 p.m. to report a dead body near East 26th Avenue and Himalaya Road.

When officers arrived they found a dead man in a ditch “suffering from apparent trauma,” according to a statement from Aurora police.

Investigators have not said how the man was killed, but said the department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit, which investigates murder cases, is handling the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Nick Huber at 303-739-6090. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.