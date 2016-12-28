Man found dead in Colorado River may have stabbed himself

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Authorities have identified a body found in the Colorado River on Christmas Eve as that of a 28-year-old Oklahoma man.

The Post Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2hrNsS2 ) that Joshua Patrick Henry, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was found in the river Saturday. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says an autopsy conducted Tuesday found Henry had a stab wound in his chest, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.

A sheriff’s office investigation determined Henry was a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck on Dec. 19. The vehicle was later found crashed into a fence off Interstate 70.

Deputies used search dogs and were led to the river’s edge, where they found the suspect’s wallet, clothing and a bloody knife.

Glassmire says Henry has family ties in Colorado Springs.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/