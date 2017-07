BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASPEN, Colo. | A 25-year-old man fell to his death while climbing a mountain western Colorado.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says Jake Lord, of Parker, died about 7:40 a.m. Saturday after falling near Capitol Peak while climbing with a friend.

The victim fell about 164 to 330 feet (50 to 100 meters).

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tg0IAF ) that rescuers declared him dead at the scene.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/