Man facing murder charge after fatal stabbing near Anschutz campus in Aurora

AURORA | A 27-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a stabbing south of the Anschutz Medical Campus last week left one man dead.

J’zell Gilbert is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from the slaying last week in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue, according to Arapahoe County prosecutors. He is set to appear in court June 29 for formal advisement of charges.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Aurora police said officers responded at 8:05 a.m. June 23 to a report of a stabbing in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue. The area is just a couple blocks south of the bustling medical campus on East Colfax Avenue. When police arrived they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators “were able to obtain a description of the suspect,” and an officer later spotted him on an RTD bus at East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road. The suspect was arrested “without incident,” police said.

Court documents in the case have been sealed.

Aurora police have not released Gilbert’s mug shot.

According to state records, Gilbert has a lengthy arrest record and served time in prison as recently as February, when he was incarcerated for a parole violation. He has also been arrested previously on attempted murder, marijuana and robbery charges, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.