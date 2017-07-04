Man dies after mountain bike crash in western Colorado

ASPEN, Colo. | Authorities say a 65-year-old man is dead after crashing his mountain bike at Snowmass Ski Area in western Colorado.

Snowmass Village Fire Chief Scott Thompson tells The Aspen Times https://goo.gl/vK5dr6 the man went over a jump on the Valhalla trail Monday and lost control of his bicycle when he landed on a second jump. The man, whose name has not been released, suffered extensive trauma.

The trail is nearly 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) long with a 1,400-foot (426.7-meter) vertical drop and is suggested for intermediate to advanced riders.

Resort spokesman Jeff Hanle says he thinks it’s the first mountain bike death at Snowmass since the resort began offering lift-served riding. The resort has a permit to operate on national forest land.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/