Man dead after pickup goes off bridge over I-76

DENVER | A man is dead after his pickup went off an elevated section of highway near Denver and crashed on the road below after reportedly speeding and driving aggressively.

The truck went through a guard rail and off Interstate 76 in Adams County on Tuesday morning. A woman and two children who were also in the truck were injured and taken to the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Rob Madden told The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2humnPK ) that several witnesses said the pickup truck was speeding and passing cars on the shoulder of the highway. The driver lost control after trying to pass a tractor-trailer while driving on the shoulder.