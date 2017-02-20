Man dead after south Aurora shooting in housing complex parking lot Saturday; $2,000 reward offered for info

AURORA | A man was fatally shot early Saturday during an apparent fight in a south Aurora housing complex parking lot, police said.

In a statement, police said officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of people fighting in the parking lot in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle. Police were also told shots had been fired. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or how many people were involved in the fight.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit are investigating the case, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Matt Fyles at 303-739-6041. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward.