Man convicted of 2013 Aurora slaying

AURORA | One of three men who gunned down a 22-year-old man outside a north Aurora bar in 2013 was convicted Monday of first-degree murder.

Daeshaun Howard, 23, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

Howard and two others were charged in 2014 with murder and other crimes stemming from the April 13, 2013, slaying of Christopher Bryant, 22. Bryant was gunned down and another man was shot in the leg and arm in front of Primo’s Bar near East Colfax Avenue and Chester Street.

Two other suspects in Bryant’s slaying, Jovonte Jiles, 21, and Christopher Williams, 25, are already serving lengthy sentences. Williams was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole late last year and Jiles, who was a juvenile at the time of the slaying, is serving a 21-year sentence in the state’s youthful offender program.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Jiles, he, Williams and Howard went to the bar that night with a woman. The woman with the trio was allegedly intoxicated and one of the men with her may have been mad because she danced with several men, including Bryant, according to the affidavit. While Bryant stood outside smoking a cigarette, the three men approached and at least two of them opened fire with pistols, killing Bryant and wounding his friend, according to police.

Many witnesses told police the bar was hosting a rap concert and birthday party that night, and several of them said there were a few arguments throughout the evening between gang members, but that none of the disputes became physical.