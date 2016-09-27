Man charged in fatal shooting at Pueblo bar pleads guilty

PUEBLO, Colo. | A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Pueblo bar has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced to 48 years in prison.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (https://goo.gl/IyWXHF ) 26-year-old Timothy Trujillo struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Monday in the Feb. 28 death of Devin Clark. Two bouncers at the Iron Horse bar were seriously injured in the shooting.

Trujillo, who police say is a gang member, was already in jail for other offenses when the arrest warrant was served.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com