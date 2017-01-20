Man charged in fatal Aurora stabbing

AURORA | Adams County prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager Monday afternoon in north Aurora.

Jose Luis Lozoya was formally charged with the lone murder count Friday morning, according to a statement from the Adams County district attorney’s office.

Aurora police responded to a report of an altercation near East Colfax Avenue and Eagle Street found a man suffering a stab wound, police said Monday. The man later died and police arrested a suspect nearby.

Prosecutors identified the slain man as 18-year-old Alonzo Devault.

Lozoya is being held without bond and is due in court again Feb. 21, prosecutors said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Jamie Krieger at 303-739-6113.